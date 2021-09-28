Congleton murder: Man jailed for killing neighbour
- Published
A man who strangled his neighbour and then called a mental health support line to confess to the killing has been jailed for at least 30 years.
David Mottram attacked Samantha Heap after telling her he was locked out of his supported living flat on 2 March.
He inflicted 60 injuries on her after she let him into her flat in Congleton, Cheshire, to wait for a relative to bring a spare key.
Mottram, 47, of Congleton, was found guilty of her murder.
At Chester Crown Court, he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.
Judge Michael Leeming described Mottram as "a very dangerous man".
Cheshire Police said Mottram, of Nursery Lane, called the support line at about 22:25 GMT to tell them he had killed 45-year-old Ms Heap.
He also confessed to officers who were sent to his flat following the call.
'Cold-blooded'
A subsequent search of the property unearthed a holdall filled with handwritten letters, in which Mottram stated that he did not want to live in the community and wanted to go to prison.
Police said Mottram had autism but the jury decided the condition had not "affected his rational judgement" and unanimously found him guilty of murder.
Sentencing Mottram on Monday, Judge Leeming said he had taken a ligature with him that he used to strangle Ms Heap, had stabbed and inflicted other sharp force trauma on her with a knife from her flat, as well as inflicting multiple blunt force injuries.
He said it was "cold-blooded and premeditated murder planned over a number of years".
Ms Heap's family said she was a "warm lovely person who had no bad in her and did not deserve what happened to her".
"While it won't bring Samantha back to us, knowing he [Mottram] is in prison for what he did to Samantha and our family will, I hope, help us in some way as we try to come to terms with our devastating and cruel loss," they added.