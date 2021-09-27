Greater Manchester universities aim to drive change
- Published
The universities in Greater Manchester have signed a flagship agreement to try to drive social and economic change.
They have made the pledge with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and the region's 10 local authorities.
They will focus on several areas - jobs and growth, the digital economy, net zero, reducing inequalities and the creative and cultural economy.
These were agreed after consultation with political and civic leaders and polling of local residents.
The five institutions of higher education - the universities of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan, Salford and Bolton as well as the Royal Northern College of Music - have put their names to the Greater Manchester Civic University Agreement.
In a joint statement, the university leaders said: "This is the biggest and most ambitious partnership of its kind in the country, covering two cities, eight boroughs and 2.8m people.
"It outlines how we will work together to level up our city and region through innovation, reach our climate ambitions and support the creation of educational pathways into good quality jobs."
Mayor Andy Burnham added: "Our city-region's education institutions will have a significant part to play as we tackle challenges like reducing inequalities and meeting our net zero targets."