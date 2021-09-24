Bolton rape: Police release e-fit of suspect after girl attacked
Published
An e-fit image of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl has been released by police.
The "isolated attack" happened on the evening of 29 January near Hill Lane and Vicarage Road in Blackrod, Bolton, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
The suspect is said to have a scar on the left side of his face under his cheekbone. He also has brown eyes.
He is about 5ft 11ins (1.8m) tall with a slim build, straight dark brown hair, facial stubble and a Manchester accent.
Police said he was wearing a navy blue Berghaus bubble jacket, light grey crew neck top and black jogging trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP.
