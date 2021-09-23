Bolton Wanderers FC cuts betting links at stadium
Bolton Wanderers Football Club has said it will no longer provide facilities for online betting at its stadium.
The League One club also said it would not sign any new sponsorship deals with gambling firms, but it would respect existing commercial partnerships.
It said the move followed concerns over growing levels of gambling addiction.
Club chairman Sharon Brittan said "problem gambling ruins lives" and the move was aimed at showing support to those affected.
'Must do more'
The club said it would not enter into any new partnerships with firms representing the gambling industry and instead "look at supporting charities and organisations that seek to provide help for those suffering from betting addiction".
Chairman Sharon Brittan said: "Latest research shows that there are between 340,000 and 1.4m adult gambling addicts in the UK and over 60,000 young people aged between 11 and 16 are addicted.
"We as an industry must do more and, through our work with Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Bolton Wanderers Football Club will support outreach programmes for those who experience gambling problems."
The club's chief executive Neil Hart said: "We will not take part in any activity to promote gambling outside the existing EFL [English Football League] contractual requirements."
"This means we will not provide match day betting kiosks or enter into any new agreements with gambling companies."
He added it would continue with its club lottery as the fundraising income supported "good causes and supporter engagement projects".