Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb victim's mother praises PC's actions
The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena attack has thanked the officer who covered her son's body in the aftermath of the blast.
British Transport Police (BTP) officer Jessica Bullough placed T-shirts over the body of 32-year-old Philip Tron after he died from his injuries.
The father-of-one was among 22 people killed in the May 2017 bombing.
Mr Tron's mother June praised the officer for her actions, describing it as an "act of real dignity for my son".
The public inquiry into the atrocity is currently hearing details of how each of the 22 victims died when Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Mrs Tron told the court how she had been waiting in the car outside the arena for her son when she heard an explosion, and knew immediately it was a bomb.
Mr Tron, from Gateshead, had gone inside just a few minutes earlier with his partner's daughter Courtney Boyle, who was also killed, to collect her sister Nicole from the concert.
She described how he had played a prank on her as he had got out of the car.
"He knocked on the car door saying 'mam, I owe you one', while flipping his middle finger to make me laugh. That was the last time I saw my son," she said.
The inquiry heard Mr Tron, who was approximately 13ft (4m) from the bomber at the time of the explosion, died of multiple injuries.
Mrs Tron said: "I would like to thank the BTP officer Jessica Bullough for covering Philip in the City Room after he had died, I'm grateful to her for doing this which I see as an act of real dignity for my son."
Ms Bullough, who was initially commended for her bravery in the aftermath of the attack, has faced criticism at the public inquiry for her actions in the hours before the explosion.
She is one of three BTP officers now being investigated by the force's professional standards department.
In a moving tribute, Mr Tron's uncle Ken Mullen described Philip as "hugely likeable character" who was remembered "always as a joker who made people laugh ever since his school days."
The inquiry Chairman Sir John Saunders said: "We need as many people as Philip who can make us laugh, so that makes his loss all the more greater.
"But his spirit of fun has left you with many happy memories, and he will live on through those."
The inquiry continues.
