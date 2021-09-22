Manchester flooding: Major incident after burst water main
A large burst water main has caused serious flooding and closed two major roads in Manchester city centre.
Oxford Road is shut in both directions between Booth Street West and Grafton Street while nearby University of Manchester buildings have been closed.
United Utilities (UU) has declared a major incident and said some houses nearby could be without water.
Lloyd Street North is also shut between Denmark Road and Burlington Street. Local bus services are being diverted.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the burst water main had caused "a lot of localised flooding and damage to the road".
It said several buildings had been flooded and firefighters were working to minimise damage and remove flood water.
UU had isolated the burst pipe by 09:00 BST, GMFRS said.
A spokesman for the water company said: "Our team on site is rapidly working to restore the water supply and this action is helping to return supplies for all properties that were initially impacted.
"Once the water supply is secure, we will then start to initiate the repair."
There is currently no impact on access to nearby hospitals.
A large pool of water could be seen in front of some of the university's main buildings at the start of the new academic year.
A spokesman for the university said nine buildings were closed including the main library, students' union and Manchester Academy.
Students have been asked to avoid this area of campus.
** All Wilmslow Road Services ** Diversion in both directions via Grafton Street, Upper Brook Street and Booth Street East. This is due to a burst water main on Oxford Road. Bus stops outside University will not be served whilst the diversion is in place. pic.twitter.com/1u1VoOjmnk— Stagecoach Manchester & Wigan (@StagecoachGM) September 22, 2021
Oxford Road will remain closed for most of the day, Greater Manchester Police said.
A spokesman asked people to avoid the area and to use Upper Brook Street instead.
Stagecoach tweeted that buses would not be stopping outside the university and First Manchester cancelled several services.
