Trio who stole car and almost drove off with toddler sentenced
- Published
Three men who dragged a woman from her car, held her and her partner at knifepoint and almost drove off with her child have been sentenced.
Brandon Smith, 21, Kaydn Jones, 19, and Tyrese Chisholm, 18, attacked the couple on Clumber Road in Gorton, Manchester, on 17 June.
All three admitted robbery in court.
Chisholm was jailed for four years, Smith for three years three months, and Jones was detained for three years six months at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police said on the day of the robbery, the woman's partner had agreed via social media to sell a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses and a bag for £400 and had given his postcode to the buyer.
A spokesman said after feeling the buyer was "messing him around", he tried to put the sale off until the following day as the family were due to go out, but he then received a message just before 19:00 BST that "they" were on his road and waiting to buy the items.
'Terrifying ordeal'
After trying to find them, he was called on a new number and told the buyer was waiting for him on Clumber Road.
The family drove drove to the meeting and on arrival, the man got out to meet Jones.
GMP said he was met by Chisholm and Smith and the 18-year-old lunged at the man with a knife.
The trio turned back towards the car and held a knife to the woman's coat while dragging her from the driving seat.
She quickly grabbed her child from the back seat before they sped away, stealing two phones, designer clothes and the bag in the process.
Smith, of Wildclough, Hyde, and Jones, of Rosk Street, Salford, admitted two counts of robbery. Jones also admitted possession of a knife.
Chisholm, of Heathcote Road, Manchester, also admitted two counts of robbery, along with driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and threatening a person with a blade.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Helen Fletcher said it had been "a terrifying ordeal" for the family.
"Thankfully no-one sustained any injuries... but the end result could have been far worse," she added.
