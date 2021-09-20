HMP Styal: My baby died due to errors in prison, says former inmate
By Katie Razzall
UK editor, BBC Newsnight
A woman has told how her baby died during childbirth "due to errors" made after she went into labour in prison.
Louise Powell, 31, said she begged for an ambulance before her baby, Brooke, died in a cell at HMP Styal in 2020.
The Prison Ombudsman is reviewing the death and is also due to publish its findings on another baby's death at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex in 2019.
The Prison Service said it would await the report before it responded to calls to improve care for pregnant women.
Ms Powell said she did not know she was pregnant when Brooke was delivered prematurely between 30 and 32 weeks, weighing 2.5lbs (1.1kg), but told BBC Newsnight her daughter's death could have been avoided "if [her condition] was taken seriously enough".
"Brooke was let down by the people who were meant to look after us," she said.
Ms Powell, who was sentenced to eight months in March 2020 after admitting common assault, racially-aggravated harassment and criminal damage, said it was her first time in jail and she "wasn't in a very good place" after a relationship breakdown.
On her first day at HMP Styal, she told staff there was "no chance" she was pregnant.
However, her lawyer Jane Ryan said prison staff were aware she had not had a period for four to five months and never followed it up.
At about 17:00 BST on 18 June, Ms Powell said she started feeling "extreme" pain.
She said her cellmate told staff she was bleeding and had severe cramps and had not had a period in months.
A female prison officer then told her she looked six months pregnant, she said.
Ms Powell said she "still didn't have a clue... but I felt like I was dying", adding that the officer "left me in the cell".
BBC Newsnight understands the prison officer contacted the on-site health care team about Ms Powell's condition and raised concerns about pregnancy, but it is claimed no medical professional went to see her.
'Too late'
Ms Powell said she was bent over with pain and crying but managed to leave her cell and found a prison officer, telling them: "I need an ambulance. I'm dying."
She said the officer told her to go back and lie down.
BBC Newsnight understands the officer called the health care team again, but no medical professional was sent.
At about 21:00, Ms Powell said her cellmate pressed the emergency bell, as she felt the need to push.
She said her baby's legs "came out", because Brooke was breech, and it was then that a prison nurse arrived and helped with the delivery.
Ms Powell described the chaotic scenes which followed the birth, during which she said she went into shock and was given oxygen.
She said an officer "told me I had a beautiful baby girl", but when the officer returned, "her face was different".
She said she knew at that point her daughter "wasn't OK".
BBC Newsnight understands staff tried to call for an ambulance, but the prison radio system failed.
Ms Powell said "nobody tried to revive [Brooke]", and when paramedics arrived, it was "too late" to save her baby.
"I don't blame anyone for not knowing I was pregnant... but nobody came to look at me," she said.
"I feel like a lot more could have been done."
She said Brooke was a "perfect baby and she died due to error".
"She should be here with me... and that's been taken away from me through no fault of my own.
"I never got listened to."
She added that the prison "clearly can't look after people" and treated inmates as "a number, not a person".
'Deeply sad'
Ms Ryan said Brooke's death was "a tragedy that should not have happened" and she believed that in different circumstances Ms Powell's daughter might have survived.
"[She] was premature but she was healthy," she said.
"Evidence shows [that] had Louise been properly assessed... then Brooke could have survived.
"That's devastating for Louise and also a matter of public concern that yet again this has happened."
Ms Ryan said the two baby deaths were a "disgrace" and a "stain on all of us".
"Prison is the punishment itself," she said.
"You still should be appropriately cared for and be able to access adequate healthcare."
The Prison Service said it was a "deeply sad and distressing case".
A spokesman said the service had "made significant improvements to support female offenders" and inmates now had "greater access to education, healthcare and employment".
"We await the report and will respond accordingly to improve the care for pregnant women and mothers in prison," he added.
Spectrum Community Health CIC, the prison's healthcare provider, said it "extended its deepest condolences to Ms Powell" and had "fully co-operated" with the ombudsman's investigation.
"As the investigation report has yet to be published, we are unable to provide any further comment," it added.