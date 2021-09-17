Manchester Christmas markets to return with 'crowd control'
Manchester's Christmas markets are set to return after they were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which attracts thousands of visitors, is due to take place over six sites in the city between 12 November and 22 December.
Councillor Pat Karney said there would be "fairly strict crowd control" with designated entrances and exits to prevent virus transmission.
"We want to keep all the traders and public safe," he said.
In 2020, two scaled-down versions were opened to support local independent traders who would have set up at the usual Christmas markets.
The markets, which launched in 1998, have been among the top-rated Christmas attractions in the country.
In 2019, the boost to the local economy was estimated at about £40m.
However Cllr Karney said this year's arrangements would be "a million miles" from images of visitor congestion at previous events.
He said plans would be kept under weekly review with public health officials and in accordance to government guidance on gatherings.
"If we have to close down, we have to close down," he told BBC Radio Manchester.
Cllr Karney confirmed Albert Square will not be holding a market this year due to refurbishment works but there were plans to introduce a winter wonderland at Piccadilly Gardens.
He said Manchester City Council would decide by October whether they would hold the traditional Christmas lights switch-on and New Year's Eve fireworks display.
"Everyone has been in lockdown for so long, people just want to get with their friends and family and be human again," he said.
A government report said Christmas markets were "important generators of footfall and retail turnover" to city centres during the festive period, when some areas could see a diversion of trade to out-of-town shops.