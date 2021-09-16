BBC News

Rhamero West: Teenager arrested over fatal street stabbing

image source, Family handout
image captionRhamero was stabbed after being chased through the streets, police said

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.

Rhamero West died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on 9 September, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

It followed "violent disorder" and several car crashes in south Manchester, the force said.

A 16-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning.

GMP said detectives had been piecing together a number of incidents that occurred prior to Rhamero's death, including multiple collisions and violent disorder around the Princess Road area.

Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "It is worth stressing that although we have made this arrest our investigation is continuing and we are still pursuing a number of potential suspects."

She appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.

"The smallest bit of information could prove vital to our investigation and assist us in carrying out further arrests," she said.

