Rhamero West: Teenager was stabbed after car chase and violent disorder
The death of a teenager who was stabbed after being chased through the streets followed "violent disorder" and several car crashes, police have said.
Rhamero West, 16, died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said it received calls about a blue BMW he was in colliding with a grey BMW several times from about 17:30 and reports of armed males fighting.
GMP has appealed for dashcam footage.
A force spokesman said the blue BMW was seen attempting to avoid two men on foot and swerving in and out of traffic on Princess Road, about a mile from where Rhamero was stabbed.
He said when the car stopped, a man was seen plunging a knife through the driver's window whilst another tried to smash the passenger window.
The car was then driven down Moss Lane East, where it collided with another vehicle before travelling in the direction of Upper Chorlton Road.
Both BMWs then "travelled against the traffic" along the road before the blue car hit a tree, he said.
Rhamero and others who were in the car then ran away but were pursued by two other males, who had got out of the grey car.
The force said that was when the teenager was stabbed.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said as the car chase and attacks happened "in daylight hours on busy roads... we're confident there are people out there that witnessed these events unfold".
She urged anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or information to "get in touch with police as this could prove vital in identifying those responsible".
"A family has lost a young son and they rightfully and desperately deserve answers," she added.
"Do the right thing and come forward."