Parliament's longest ever act on show in Manchester
The longest law ever passed by Parliament has gone on display to mark its 200th anniversary.
The 1821 Land Tax Commissioners' Act is made from 757 pieces of parchment and, with a length of 1,141ft (348m), is longer than two football fields.
A spokeswoman for Manchester's People's History Museum, where it is on show, said it listed all 65,000 commissioners who collected tax at the time.
Head of collections Jenny Mabbott said it was a "wonderful artefact".
The act stated which commissioners could collect the money from taxes on land, property and personal property, a practice that was in operation until 1963.
All of those named in it are men and the list included local gentry, doctors, lawyers, merchants and shopkeepers, who took on the role for Parliament, despite the majority of them having no voting rights at the time.
The act has been loaned to the museum by the Parliamentary Archives.
Ms Mabbott said it felt "very special" for a "treasure" such as the act "to be displayed at the national museum of democracy the first time it has been exhibited outside of Parliament, and for this to be on its 200th birthday".
"It's a wonderful artefact and we are thrilled," she added.
Adrian Brown, the director of the Parliamentary Archives, said the loan was part of a commitment to "making our collections as accessible as possible to a wide range of audiences".
He added that this was the first such loan the archive had undertaken.
The act will be on show at the museum until 5 December.