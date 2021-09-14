Stockport junction ludicrous and dangerous, says driving instructor
- Published
A road junction which has two give way markers within "a car's length" of each other is "ludicrous" and "dangerous", a driving instructor has said.
The new junction on the A6 in Bramhall, Stockport is part of a scheme aimed at improving cycling and walking routes.
Stockport Council said the scheme aimed to give "pedestrians and cyclists priority when crossing at side roads".
However, Robert Ridley said any driver following a car into the junction would "almost certainly... rear-end them".
The new layout, part of Greater Manchester's Bee Network cycling and walking scheme, means cars turning from Bridge Lane into Valley Road almost immediately have to deal with a second set of give way lines.
The council, which approved the junction in 2020, said its aim was to improve life for pedestrians and cyclists.
'Difficult for cyclists'
Mr Ridley told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was "the most ludicrous thing I have ever seen".
"You have not even turned a car's length before you hit the give way."
He said any driver following a car into the junction was "almost certainly going to rear-end them", adding: "I would be amazed if there are no accidents there."
Bramhall North councillor Linda Holt said it looked like it "could be difficult for cyclists as well as motorists" and it would be monitored.
"If things aren't working out, they should be changed," she added.
Stockport Council said the layout was "consistent" with the entire Bramhall Park to A6 scheme, which "includes giving pedestrians and cyclists priority when crossing at side roads", and complied with the revised Highway Code due to come into force in 2022.