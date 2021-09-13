BBC News

Parklife stabbing: Man in serious condition in hospital

image captionPolice have urged anyone with information to come forward

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at a music festival in Manchester.

Officers were alerted to the stabbing at 18:30 BST on Sunday by security staff at Parklife at Heaton Park.

Greater Manchester Police said a 22-year-old had suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched with detectives following a number of lines of inquiry, the force added.

