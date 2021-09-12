Rhamero West: Stab victim killed on day he started college
The family of a teenager who was chased through the streets then stabbed to death have said the attack happened on the day he had started college.
Rhamero West was found injured by emergency crews in Norton Street, Old Trafford, on Thursday evening, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital where he died.
Police believe he was attacked by two men or boys and are appealing for information.
They said Rhamero was in a blue BMW car with three other people, which was chased through Trafford.
Also known as Mero, he left the vehicle but was caught then attacked, officers said.
In a statement, his family said that he died "on the day he started his first day at college studying catering", nearly two weeks before he was due to turn 17.
"We are all devastated and are now left with an empty hole in our hearts. Mero was a beautiful soul and got on with everyone who he met."
Detectives are looking at whether other incidents on Thursday evening are linked to the stabbing.
A car found in Upper Chorlton Road after a crash is thought to be linked to the murder.
Another vehicle hit a pedestrian in Cross Street a short time after the stabbing, GMP said.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "There will be people who know who was involved in this attack on a young teenager and we would ask them to come forward - even the smallest bit of information may prove vital in our investigation.
"A family have lost their young son and they are deserving of answers."