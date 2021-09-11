Didsbury Mosque: Police investigate fire as hate crime
- Published
An arson attack at a Manchester mosque is being investigated as a hate crime, police have said.
No-one was injured in the blaze, late on Friday night, at Didsbury Mosque in Burton Road, officers said.
Mosque leaders said they were "so grateful" to neighbours who tried to put it out with their coats.
They added that they had received threats to burn the mosque "for a couple of years, but now the attempt has come".
"If it was not for the actions of two of our amazing neighbours on Burton Road, who saw the flames and put them out with their coats, we hate to think what could have happened," they said.
"We cannot thank them enough."
Greater Manchester Fire Service said they were at the scene for more than two hours and were conducting an investigation with police.
The mosque asked the local community to "stay vigilant", adding: "Please do not let hate divide us or win."
It has previously been under scrutiny after it was identified as one of the mosques attended by the Manchester Arena attack bomber Salman Abedi and his family.
Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.
After the attack, a mosque trustee said the 22-year-old was known as a loner and admitted it had "a lot to learn" in engaging with young people.
Since then, the mosque has been praised for its community work including helping in the aftermath of last winter's floods.
