Oldham man jailed for kidnapping woman from bus stop
A man who kidnapped a woman from a bus stop and dragged her into nearby bushes has been jailed for life.
Omar Alam, 50, targeted the victim as she was waiting on Palatine Road in Withington, Manchester, in July 2019.
Judge Alan Conrad QC described Alam as "every woman's living nightmare".
He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to a minimum term of six years in prison after being found guilty of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and a second count of kidnap.
Greater Manchester Police said the victim had been waiting for a bus home from work in the afternoon on 25 July when she spotted Alam walking down the road towards her behaving in an "odd" manner.
A few minutes later, Alam placed his arm around her neck, which was done with such force that she was pulled into some nearby bushes as he continuously told her: "You're coming with me."
'Terrifying ordeal'
The victim dropped her purse on the floor in the hope that Alam would take what she had and leave, but he continued to drag her towards the grounds of St Cuthbert's Church with the victim fearing that she would be raped.
A short time later, the driver of a passing car spotted what was happening and shouted out for Alam to leave the woman alone.
It was only then that Alam, of Belgrave Road in Oldham, released the victim and ran off into the church grounds.
Sgt Chris Turner described the kidnap as "an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim who was simply trying to get home after a day at work".
Rachael Yarwood, senior crown prosecutor, added: "These offences have had a devastating impact on the victim's life.
"She showed incredible bravery in giving evidence against her attacker."