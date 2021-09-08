Covid: Timperley care home faces staffing crisis over vaccine rule
- Published
A care home is facing a staffing crisis as its unvaccinated workers risk losing their jobs under the government's new regulations, its manager has said.
Wyncourt Nursing Home in Greater Manchester said it had to dismiss 10% of its workforce after they refused to get jabbed before next week's deadline.
Manager Sue Mattinson said it was "total discrimination" that it did not apply to NHS workers.
The government has been approached for a comment.
From October, anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England must have two vaccine doses unless they have a medical exemption.
The House of Commons approved the regulations by 319 votes to 246 but Tory MPs criticised the government for not publishing an impact assessment of the policy before the vote.
Almost 30,000 more care home residents in England and Wales died during the coronavirus outbreak than during the same period in 2019, ONS figures released this month showed.
Ms Mattinson said she "pleaded" with staff to get vaccinated, but seven workers will be served their notice next week.
"Last year, we were clapping for our carers and now we are sacking them," she told BBC North West Tonight.
Ms Mattinson said her staff had been "amazing" throughout the pandemic and said it was a "kick in the teeth" for the Timperley care home.
Senior carer Laura Bate has worked at the home for eight years and is one of those facing losing her job.
"I do not feel I should be coerced and forced into a vaccine," she said.
"I do have a duty of care, but the home has brilliant PPE and we have daily testing."