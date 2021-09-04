Luxe Lounge death: Man charged over fatal attack in bar
A man has been charged with murdering a father-of-two who died after being attacked in a bar, police have said.
Robert Smethurst, 36, was treated by emergency services at Luxe Lounge in Bradshawgate, Bolton, in the early hours of Thursday.
He later died in hospital, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.
A 31-year-old man who has been charged with his murder and assault is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
In a tribute, Mr Smethurst's wife Amanda said: "My husband and father to our two beautiful angels was the most loving, selfless and supportive man.
"Our family and friends have been utterly destroyed by his loss."
