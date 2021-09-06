Benjamin Mendy: Second man charged in Manchester City footballer rape inquiry
A second man has been charged after Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was charged with rape and sexual assault.
The 27-year-old defender is accused of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at his home in Cheshire.
Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles, has also been charged with four counts of rape, Cheshire Police said.
The 40-year-old was remanded in custody after appearing at Chester Magistrates' Court earlier.
He will next appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday.
The charges against Mr Matturie relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April and August this year, police said.
Mr Mendy's charges relate to alleged attacks on three women, including one aged under 18, between October 2020 and August.
He will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial after a bail application was refused.
The left-back has played for last season's Premier League champions since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.