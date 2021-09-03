Wigan park rape: Teenager arrested after girl attacked
- Published
A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence after a girl was raped in a park.
Greater Manchester Police has released details about the "shocking incident" which happened at about 16:00 BST on 29 May in a wooded area of Haigh Park in Wigan.
The 16-year-old girl was released under investigation.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
There have been no further arrests and police said the victim, who was aged under 15, continued to be supported by officers.
Det Insp Zoe Nightingale said: "This is a shocking incident and we are determined to find the individual responsible.
"We appreciate that some time has passed since this assault happened but we are treating this incident is isolated and we are hopeful there are people who may have been in the area at the time and have information that could greatly assist our investigation."