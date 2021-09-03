Luxe Lounge death: Murder arrest after man dies in bar assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was knocked unconscious in a bar.
The victim was attacked in the early hours of Thursday at Luxe Lounge in Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
The 36-year-old was treated at the scene and later died in hospital.
The 31-year-old suspect was detained in Leigh and remains in custody for questioning while investigations continue.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "This has been a rapid start to our investigation as our team of detectives continue to explore several lines of enquiry.
"It is so important that we are able to provide the victim's family with the answers that they crave, and I can guarantee that we are doing all we can to ensure they get justice."
