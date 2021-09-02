Bolton bar attack victim's death prompts murder inquiry
A man has died after being beaten unconscious in an early hours assault at a bar, prompting a murder investigation.
It happened at about 01:00 BST in a bar on Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, police said.
A spokesman said the 36-year-old victim was treated at the scene but later died in hospital.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "This has had a devastating effect on the man's family and loved ones."
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers.
