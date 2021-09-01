Bolton-Wigan £78m rail electrification project announced
The railway line between Bolton and Wigan is to be electrified in a £78m project, it has been announced.
The upgrade will enable the Greater Manchester route to host longer electric trains with more capacity.
The work, set to be completed by 2025, will electrify almost 13 miles of tracks and lengthen platforms between Lostock and Wigan.
Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said the changes would provide a greener and more reliable railway.
Upgrades are set to be made between Wigan North Western station and Lostock Junction, three miles north of Bolton, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The investment will ensure the current CO2 emitting diesel trains are replaced.
'Game changer'
Mr Heaton-Harris said: "This significant investment will provide a service around Greater Manchester that is better for both passengers and the environment, ensuring our railway plays its part in meeting our ambitious net zero ambitions."
Phil James, a route director at Network Rail, described the work as a "game changer", while Northern's managing director Nick Donovan, said it provided further evidence of the rail industry's commitment to modernise.
The upgrade will provide 450 new overhead line equipment stanchions, and modifications to 17 bridges and two-level crossings.
Platforms will also be extended at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations to reduce overcrowding and cater for six-carriage trains in the future.
A previous project to electrify the line between Manchester to Preston was completed in 2018 after a number of delays and disruption to passengers.
During that project, Network Rail needed to re-install foundations for steel columns to carry overhead power lines at Chorley, Bolton and Salford.
