Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player to remain in custody on rape charges
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape charges after a bail application was refused.
The 27-year-old defender is accused of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at his home in Cheshire.
He has been in custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool after being denied bail at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Judge Steven Everett refused a new bail application at Chester Crown Court earlier.
The judge made his ruling at a hearing held behind closed doors, which Mr Mendy, who also plays for the French national team, did not attend.
The footballer is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.
Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January 2021.
He is also charged with raping a woman in August 2021.
The footballer, who has been suspended by the club pending investigation, is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on 10 September.
Cheshire Constabulary said a second man, aged 40, who was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations had been released on bail.