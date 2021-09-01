BBC News

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits driving offences

Published
image sourcePA Media
image captionThe player was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.

The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his guilty pleas during a brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.

The court heard his earlier speeding conviction, which led to his ban, may be set aside at a further hearing.

District Judge Bernard Begley agreed to adjourn sentencing until a later date.

Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later in September.

image sourceReuters
image captionThe court was told the defender has been "co-operative and cordial" to police

The court was told the defender was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on 23 June.

Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said at just before 23:00 BST, a police patrol on duty on Kingsway, Stockport, stopped Wan-Bissaka, of Wilmslow.

"When Mr Wan-Bissaka was spoken to, he was co-operative at the roadside," he said.

"Asked if he had insurance, he answered 'As far as I am aware', and he held a full UK driving licence."

He said after subsequent roadside checks, it became "self-evident that Mr Wan-Bissaka had been disqualified from driving on 18 June 2021 at West Yorkshire Magistrates' Court".

"Throughout he was co-operative and cordial," he added.

The court was told sentencing for the offences on 23 June would depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing at Skipton Magistrates' Court on 1 October.

The hearing in Manchester was adjourned until 16 September when both cases may be joined together.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.