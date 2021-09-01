Murder charge over death of man in Miles Platting
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a property.
Greater Manchester Police said a man was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found by officers at an address on Droitwich Road, Miles Platting, at about noon on Monday.
A force spokesman said the man had since been formally identified as Mohammed Mukhtar, who was in his 50s.
Charlotte Dootson, 24, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
