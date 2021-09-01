Man pushed in canal at Leigh had 35 stab wounds, court told
- Published
A "vulnerable" man gasped for air in the water when he was pushed into a canal following a brutal attack, a jury has been told.
Scott Anderton's body was found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Leigh on 25 March, Manchester Crown Court heard.
A post-mortem examination showed the 33-year-old suffered 35 stab wounds from the top of his head to his shins.
Liam Bailey, 18, has admitted murder while two boys, aged 16 and 17, deny the murder and robbery of Mr Anderton.
Bailey, of Diamond Street in Leigh, denies robbery.
The court heard Mr Anderton had been seen on CCTV walking through Leigh town centre at about 04:00 GMT with a plastic carrier bag, wearing a bobble hat and one shoe.
'I'm dying, I'm dying'
Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, said he had the "tragic misfortune" to run into the teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Bailey near King Street and they were seen on CCTV with him by the canal at 04:30.
He said the footage then showed ripples as Mr Anderton entered the water.
The court heard the 17-year-old had told police Bailey attacked Mr Anderton with a machete and Bailey and the 16-year-old had then pushed him into the canal.
Mr Brady said the boy had said "he went to see if Mr Anderton was 'all right'".
"He told the police that he saw Mr Anderton swim to the other side of the canal gasping for air and thought he heard Mr Anderton say 'I'm dying, I'm dying'."
He added that in the opinion of a pathologist, Mr Anderton's wounds were "equally consistent with blows being delivered to prevent him getting out of the canal".
He told the jury it was not necessary to show which of the defendants delivered the fatal blow, so long as they were satisfied they were each aware that Mr Anderton was to be robbed and killed and that each played their part in the robbery and murder.
"The Crown says all three did," he said.
"Their intent was murderous. Their execution brutal. Their cohesion as a group clear."
He added that Mr Anderton had been targeted because he was "vulnerable and alone".
Mark Ford QC, representing Bailey, told the jury his client had taken a tranquilizer and had used cannabis before the chance meeting with Mr Anderton and his judgment had been "impaired as a consequence".
Jurors were told by barristers representing the two youths that they played no part in the attack on Mr Anderton.
The trial continues.