Rusholme crash: Cyclist dies after hit-and-run
A cyclist who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash has died, police have said.
The 48-year-old man was injured in the collision in Kippax Street, Rusholme at about 17:00 BST on Saturday, and died later in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers found a car they believe to have been involved in Openshaw.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He remains in custody and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
