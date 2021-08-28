Trafford Centre fight: Boy, 13, arrested after BB gun fired
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a fight between two groups of youths at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
A BB gun was fired at a member of the public during the clash, which involved youngsters aged 12 and 13, at about 18:00 BST on Friday, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of assault and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.
He remains in custody and is assisting officers with enquiries.
Eight 12 and 13 year olds were detained while others ran away when armed officers arrived, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them and said there was no risk to the wider public.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk