Burnage crash: Speeding biker jailed for killing woman
- Published
A speeding motorcyclist has been jailed after knocking down and killing a woman as she crossed the road.
Victoria Munnich, 66, was fatally struck by Calinton Martin Campbell in Burnage, Manchester, on 4 July 2019.
Campbell, 43, who was speeding along the road at 75mph on his motorbike, was later found to be over the legal limit for cannabis, police have said.
He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for seven years.
Greater Manchester Police said Ms Munnich had been crossing Kingsway at the junction with Burnage Hall Road with her partner when she was struck just before midnight.
The impact caused her to be thrown to the nearside pavement.
Ms Munnich died from her injuries at the scene.
Sgt Philip Shaw said: "Campbell drove that night with a complete disregard for other people's safety, which ultimately led to Victoria tragically losing her life, causing immense pain and suffering to her family.
"I hope that Campbell's time in prison is spent reflecting upon the extremely poor decisions he made that night."
Campbell, of Burnage Lane, Manchester, was also disqualified from driving for nine years and four months.