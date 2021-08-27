Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City footballer remanded in custody on rape charges
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
The 27-year-old defender is accused of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at his home in Cheshire.
They relate to alleged attacks on three women, including one aged under 18, between October 2020 and August 2021.
Mr Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates' Court.
No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the Premier League footballer, who had also been facing one count of breaking his bail conditions in August.
That charge was withdrawn in court.
Proceedings were relayed back to the French international via an interpreter.
He showed no emotion as he was taken from the court accompanied by two dock officers at the end of the hearing, which lasted about an hour.
District Judge Jack McGarva sent the case to Chester Crown Court where Mendy is due to appear on 10 September.
The left-back has played for last season's Premier League champions since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.
In a statement on Thursday, Manchester City said the club had suspended the player pending an investigation.