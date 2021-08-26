Manchester man who fired shots at graveyard mourners jailed
A man who fired shots at a crowd of mourners who were paying their respects at a graveyard has been jailed.
Mohammed Umar, 24, attacked the funeral party at Gorton Cemetery in Manchester on 23 April 2020 but nobody was injured.
Some of the group then chased him and assaulted him, giving him black eyes, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Umar, 24, of Broadlea Road, Burnage, was jailed for six years at Manchester Crown Court.
He earlier admitted the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and a separate charge of possessing ammunition.
'Considered sacred'
GMP said Umar had shot at the group of mourners at the cemetery in Thornwood Avenue, at about 19:00 BST.
He escaped but was assaulted by some of the group who had chased him, leaving him with black eyes and bruising.
An investigation is continuing into the assault, police said.
Det Con Terry Macmillan said: "This is a shocking act that took place in a location considered sacred to many, where people pay respects to their loved ones who have passed.
"Umar opened fire in such a busy, open space, showing the disregard he has not only for the law, but the safety of the general public and innocent passers-by."
