Heywood crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by van
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Greater Manchester.
The man, in his 50s, was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra car-derived van in Pitt Street, Heywood, at about 07:30 GMT on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
Appealing for people with information to come forward, PC Suzanne Keenan said: "A man has very tragically died as a result of his injuries following this collision and as such, we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.
"This collision happened in the build up to rush hour so we are confident that there will be a number of people who may have seen this incident or have dashcam footage."
