Stockport fugitive VAT fraudster jailed after years on run
A fugitive VAT fraudster who went on the run for eight years has been jailed for four years.
Muhammad Tanwir Khan fled to Pakistan after being convicted of an £800,000 VAT repayment fraud in 2013.
The 66-year-old, of Heaton Moor in Stockport, was arrested after returning to the UK on 13 August.
His original three and a half year jail sentence was confirmed at Manchester's Nightingale Crown Court, and six months were also added on for absconding.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said Khan had submitted more than 350 false invoices linked to fictitious exports to Pakistan.
He featured on their '20 most wanted' list after fleeing in May 2013 before he could be sentenced.
Eden Noblett, assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "Khan stole more than £800,000 of taxpayers' money and thought he could escape punishment but now he must serve his sentence."
HMRC said Khan, of Bluestone Drive, submitted false invoices between 2006 and 2011 and investigators discovered more than 1,700 suspect documents on his computer.
It identified "suspicious trading" by Khan's company Spearpoint Limited, of which he was sole director.
HMRC said Khan has also been ordered to repay £696,749 or face another three years in prison.
