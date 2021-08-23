Oldham protest: Two arrests at Elbit Systems weapons factory
Two women have been arrested at a weapons factory in a protest against the arms trade.
Palestine Action has been protesting at the Ferranti factory in Oldham - owned by Israeli firm Elbit Systems - since about 06:00 BST.
Two protesters remain on the roof, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The activists said they wanted to shut down the site "to prevent Elbit's contribution to the repression of Palestinians". Elbit is yet to comment.
Palestine Action said it had halted production at the factory in Greenacres Road by blockading the site entrance with vehicles and locking themselves to gates.
It said it had smashed windows and spray painted the site "blood red".
However, GMP said in a statement the impact was "minimal".
"Two women are being held on suspicion of aggravated trespass, criminal damage and obstruction of a highway," a spokesman said.
"Officers remain at the scene as two other protesters are currently positioned on the roof of a business premises."
The group has targeted the factory, which produces weapons parts and surveillance equipment, a number of times previously, including in February.
Elbit Systems has been contacted by the BBC for comment.