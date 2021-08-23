Manchester bus stop death: Murder arrest over street attack
- Published
A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured at a bus stop.
A man in his 50s was found unconscious at the junction of Wilmslow Road and Victoria Road in Fallowfield, Manchester at about 17:10 BST on Thursday. He died in hospital.
A man has been arrested and has been held for questioning, said police.
Greater Manchester Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.