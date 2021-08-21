Wigan house fire: Man dies despite rescue attempt
A man who was rescued from a house fire has died, police have said.
Crews were called to Wenlock Grove, Wigan, at about 02:20 BST where they found a blaze had broken out in the kitchen of a semi-detached property, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said they were carrying out an investigation alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire.
