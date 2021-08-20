GMP staff member filmed male colleagues in toilet
- Published
A police employee who secretly filmed male colleagues in a staff toilet has been given an 18-month community order.
Jean Renoir Janga, 36, was given the order at Manchester Crown Court on Friday after he was convicted of six counts of voyeurism last month.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Janga, who worked in the force's digital imaging unit, had 11 videos on his phone which were filmed in 2017.
Janga, of New Bridge Gardens, Bury, now faces a misconduct hearing.
The videos - filmed in September and October 2017 - were discovered when Janga was investigated after a complaint and a number of victims, all police staff, were identified and informed.
'Unacceptable manner'
Brett Gerrity, of CPS North West, said: "Janga has invaded the privacy of these males by filming them whilst they used the toilet for his own depraved sexual gratification.
"Janga denied the offences throughout the investigation and refused to accept his guilt in the face of the overwhelming evidence.
"The jury rejected his fanciful story as to why he had filmed males using the toilet and convicted him based on the evidence presented by the prosecution.
"I am grateful to the victims who gave evidence at trial and provided victim impact statements.
"I hope today's sentence will provide them with some comfort and reassure the public that the CPS will work with the police to build strong cases against sex offenders."
Det Ch Insp Dave Jones, of GMP's Professional Standards Branch (PSB), said staff should "maintain the highest standards" of behaviour.
Janga had "disregarded these expectations and behaved in a completely unacceptable manner - secretly filming colleagues in the toilet to fulfil his sexual desires".
Janga was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and a sex offender notification requirement, which will both be valid for five years, and he was ordered to forfeit his mobile phone.