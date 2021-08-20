Red phone box stolen from Cheshire garden in broad daylight
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a red phone box was stolen from a garden in a Cheshire village.
The box, belonging to Chelford Parish Council, was removed without permission from a garden on Chelford Road.
A white Ford transit van dropped off a skip before three men used a digger to remove the box between 14:30 and 15:00 BST on 13 July, police said.
The men asked a member of the public to guard exposed live electric cables.
They said they would contact the energy network to make it safe, but never returned.
PC John Milman said: "We've been making a number of enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he may be able to help us with our enquiries."
