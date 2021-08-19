Farnworth death: Man charged with murdering baby girl in 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a 10-month-old girl nearly two years ago.
Aiman Abbas Toor was found unresponsive at a house in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, at about 17:30 BST on 1 November 2019.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.
Ali Zain, 24, of Crompton Street, Farnworth, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later charged with her murder.
