Summerseat explosion: Cracked gas main blamed for fatal house blast
- Published
A house explosion which killed a woman is likely to have been caused by a cracked gas main, an inquest has heard.
Hazel Wilcock, 61, was on a video call when her terraced home was destroyed by the blast in Summerseat, Bury, at about 21:30 BST on 17 February.
The inquest heard Ms Wilcock's next door neighbour later told police she had smelt gas at about 21:00.
Senior coroner at Rochdale Coroner's Court Joanne Kearsley recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
She said Ms Wilcock sounded "like, both professionally and personally, quite a remarkable lady".
The bereavement counsellor for St Ann's Hospice had been on a Facetime call with her partner Tony Dewes when he saw the screen go black at about 21:15.
Ms Wilcock's brother Graham, 70, said he heard the explosion from his apartment, about 100 metres away, and when he was unable to contact his sister he went out and walked towards her house on East View.
He said: "It was flat. There was nothing there, you could see straight through it."
The hearing was told Ms Wilcock's body was found on the sofa in the front room by search crews at about 03:00 on 18 February.
Her cause of death was recorded as traumatic asphyxia.
Engineer Steven Critchlow, from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), said the most likely cause of the explosion was a gas leak from a cast iron main pipe 115ft (35m) away from the house, which had permeated through the soil and into the basement of Ms Wilcock's home.
The coroner's court heard the fuel was likely to have been ignited by a washing machine or chest freezer in the cellar.
HSE inspector Ian Redshaw said the fractured pipe, which had a crack about two thirds of the way round, was located by gas company Cadent after the explosion.
He said cast iron pipes in the gas network were being replaced as part of a 30-year programme across the country, which began in 2002, but the main in this case had not been scored as a high priority for replacement.
Det Insp Alison Witkiewicz told the inquest she had considered whether any criminal offences had been committed but there was nothing that met the threshold for a prosecution.
