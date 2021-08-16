Noel Gallagher: Photographer captures Oasis star's years on tour
A photographer who captured Oasis star Noel Gallagher's later years on the road has spoken of her delight at having her work exhibited.
Sharon Latham, 54, became the first female Premier League photographer with Manchester City before snapping bands including the Rolling Stones and AC/DC.
Manchester-born Ms Latham embarked on a world tour with Noel after the pair hit it off at a football match.
She followed him with his later band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
"I am so happy Big Shaz was there to capture these moments," Noel said.
Ms Latham recalled how she would always bump into the former Oasis frontman while working at the Etihad Stadium, home of the Gallagher brothers' beloved team, from 2010 to 2016.
"The Etihad is my solace. It has been a massive part of my life and career," she told BBC North West Tonight.
"I told Noel I was leaving the club in 2016 and he asked what I was going to do.
"I joked with him I was coming to shoot his tour, and he said 'alright then'."
Ms Latham soon found herself taking thousands of photographs of the musician.
She described the band as a "big family" and said together the group enjoyed a "fun friendship".
"It has been very cool to do my own independent exhibition," the photographer said.
"We are just waiting for things to calm down with the pandemic before we find a stable home for the photos," she added.
A New World Blazing has been published online and is now on show at the RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate.