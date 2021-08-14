BBC News

Manchester United v Leeds: Six arrests made before game

image source@CasualMind_/PA
image captionSocial media footage showed police attending incidents in Manchester city centre

Six people have been arrested after fighting before Manchester United's game with Leeds United.

Social media footage showed chairs and a bin thrown during a scuffle in Manchester city centre, before the Old Trafford match at 12:30 BST.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said five people were held on suspicion of public order offences and one on suspicion of drug offences.

They added that they they were working with both clubs to identify offenders.

It came as full-capacity crowds returned to Premier League games following lockdown in March 2020.

Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 in their opening match of the season.

image sourceReuters
image captionManchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring a hat-trick

Before the match, social media footage showed scores of men running down Deansgate with some throwing objects and punches, while police tried to maintain control.

Ch Supt Stuart Ellison, from GMP, said that "despite isolated incidents of disorder in the city centre prior to kick-off, today's events at Old Trafford largely passed without police incident".

He thanked members of the public, adding that "today was an important day for a lot of people with the return of capacity crowds at venues that have remained absent for such a long time".

Before kick-off, BBC Sport correspondent Simon Stone said there had been a "welcome buzz around Old Trafford".

He added that "some pretty terrible images on social media suggests there has been some trouble in the city centre but far more fans are in this stadium now, waiting for the action to begin".

image sourceReuters
image captionThe recent easing of restrictions means there was no requirement for social distancing in the stands

A minute's silence was held before the game for people who had died with coronavirus, followed by players from both clubs taking the knee as part of their anti-racism campaign.

