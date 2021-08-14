Longsight crash: Motorcyclist dies after car collision
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car, say police.
The collision happened on Stanley Grove, Longsight, at about 16:20 BST on Thursday, according to the Greater Manchester force.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The car driver assisted officers with inquiries and no arrests were made, police said, appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
