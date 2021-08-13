Salford football and rugby clubs discuss stadium swap
Salford's football and rugby clubs are discussing whether to swap stadiums, the council has said.
Rugby club Salford Red Devils currently shares the AJ Bell Stadium with Sale Sharks, who are interested in buying the venue.
Reds' executive Paul King said earlier this year that he had met Salford City FC owner Gary Neville to discuss moving to their Moor Lane stadium.
All three clubs have declined to comment.
The Reds' current rental agreement at the AJ Bell Stadium expires in 2023 and Mr King has expressed interest in moving to Salford City's ground.
Meanwhile, there has been speculation that Salford City may also be interested in the AJ Bell stadium, whose capacity is more than double its current venue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Salford City Council has confirmed that a "three-club discussion" was continuing.
A council spokesperson said following recent fan forums "discussions around where clubs will play in the city in the future are ongoing".
The council was working closely with the clubs to find a solution to suit all parties, they added.
AJ Bell Stadium is managed by the City of Salford Community Stadium Ltd, which is jointly owned by Salford City Council and Peel Holdings (Land & Property).
By 2018, the council had invested £26m in the stadium and surrounding Salford Gateway development.
Sale Sharks left Heywood Road in Sale for Stockport's Edgeley Park in 2003 before moving to Salford's AJ Bell Stadium in 2012.
The club's owner Simon Orange said in 2020 their "long held ambition" was to "return to our home town of Sale". .
However it dropped those plans earlier this year when it made an offer for the AJ Bell Stadium.
