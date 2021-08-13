BBC News

Leigh Smith: Fifth murder arrest after man found dead at Eccles home

Published
image sourceFamily handout
image captionLeigh Smith was described as a "much-loved father"

A fifth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at his home.

The body of Leigh Smith, 48, was discovered in Cook Street, Eccles, at about 07:30 BST on 22 June.

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning, police said.

Three other males, also aged 17, have been charged with murder and were remanded into custody when they appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 29 June.

Another boy, also aged 17, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.