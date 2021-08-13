M6 closed: Man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on the M6 in Cheshire.
Emergency services remain at the scene following the collision involving a van, HGV and a Mercedes at 04:15 BST.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
The southbound motorway is closed between junction 19 at Knutsford and junction 20 at Lymm with motorists facing delays of more than an hour.
Highways England has said there is more than five miles (8km) of trapped traffic which is currently being released.
Diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
#M6 south 60 minute delays with 5 miles of congestion from J21A (#M62 junction) approaching this incident J20 to J19. Diversion via the #M56 #A556 hollow triangle symbol. Accident investigation are on scene. For more information visit: https://t.co/XRaqX7YnRq… pic.twitter.com/zXAZiyRR7d— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) August 13, 2021
On Thursday, the northbound carriageway near Preston, Lancashire was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash.
The driver and front seat passenger of a vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.