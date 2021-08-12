Covid shielding: 'The thought of leaving the house is terrifying'
- Published
A primary school teacher who has spent the past 18 months shielding says she feels terrified of leaving her home.
Nina Matthews, 44, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), was advised to shield in March 2020 after being identified as clinically extremely vulnerable.
But despite the relaxation of Covid-19 guidance on shielding, Mrs Matthews, from Bolton, only feels comfortable walking to the end of her street.
"Just the thought of even venturing out is just scary," she said.
"It's horrendous. Every day is terrifying."
Before the pandemic, Mrs Matthews recalled how she enjoyed going out and socialising but now says the prospect of catching Covid is a constant worry.
Her fears have been heightened due to a bone marrow transplant, which weakened her immune system, making her more vulnerable to the virus.
"I get up, make some breakfast and do my exercises. That's about it," Mrs Matthews said.
"I didn't actually realise how much it has affected my mental health but I think it probably has quite a lot because I know I'm nervous to go anywhere."
She hopes to be able to return to work in September but she said the anxiety she has felt throughout the pandemic will be difficult to shake off.
Lee Barber, who has MS and is due to travel abroad for a bone marrow transplant in October, has decided to carry on shielding.
He fears that if he caught the virus then he would be unable to travel, delaying his treatment.
"The anxiety kicks in a lot. People want to get back normal, but my worry is that people are rushing that too much," said Mr Barber, who lives in Salford.
Alison Coates, from Auto Immune and Multiple Sclerosis, said she believes masks should have remained mandatory in certain places and that supporting people who are still shielding is key.
In a statement, the government said people who suffer with long-term conditions may want to take extra precautions to minimise any risk of exposure to Covid-19.
The spokesman added that those who are worried about how to manage the risks or their mental health should speak to their GP.