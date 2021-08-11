Manchester cousin of 'terror twins' denied parole over behaviour
- Published
A convicted terrorist who created a UK "hub of communication" for like-minded extremists has been denied parole because of "behavioural concerns".
Abdullahi Jama Farah, 25, from Manchester, was found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts and was detained for seven years in 2016.
His cousins Zhara and Salma Halane, dubbed the "terror twins", both joined the so-called Islamic State aged 16.
A panel refused Farah's parole after concerns about his behaviour emerged.
Farah was studying for his A-levels when he created the extremist hub from his mother's home in South Grove, Longsight, in 2013.
He was in contact with Raphael Hostey, 22, who was reportedly an associate of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi.
Farah was arrested in 2014 and following a trial at the Old Bailey, was found guilty after attempting to facilitate Nur Hassan, 19, to travel to Syria to fight.
He was sentenced to seven years at a young offenders institution with an extended licence period of three years.
'Risk management'
Last week, the Parole Board held its first review of his case and it was shown a dossier prepared by officials for the Secretary of State for Justice regarding Farah's progress in custody.
It noted he had worked with the prison imam to help develop his understanding of his faith.
But it added: "Reports of this work had been positive, however, prior to the listed oral hearing behavioural concerns had emerged in the prison."
The panel went on to examine the release plan provided by his probation officer and was not persuaded there would be effective risk management overseas if, as expected, he was deported.
It ruled an alternative plan to remain in the UK with residence conditions and strict limitations on his contacts, movements and activities was "not robust enough" due to the concerns raised about his behaviour in custody.
The panel concluded: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Jama Farah was suitable for release."
Farah is due to be automatically released in July 2022.